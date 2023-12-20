ERIE COUNTY AMBULANCE SERVICE EXTENDS TO ELMA, MARILLA

The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) and its Division of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is sharing news about the county’s Ambulance Service as 2023 comes to an end.

The Erie County Ambulance Service launched in late September 2023, covering an initial eight towns in southern Erie County. County ambulances began operating out of the Colden Fire Company’s station on Gutekunst Road and added a base in the town of Eden once an additional ambulance, fly car and trained personnel were placed in service. “Colden and Eden are centrally located to our new coverage area,” explained Deputy Commissioner of Emergency Medical Services Gregory Gill. “I want to thank the volunteer and municipal leaders in those towns for being gracious and welcoming hosts.”

Following intensive and focused discussions with village, town and county elected officials, hospital systems and volunteer fire departments over the past three months, the county’s Ambulance Service is now positioned with staff and resources to cover an expanded area that includes Elma and Marilla.

“My administration’s number one priority has always been the health and safety of Erie County’s residents. Our Ambulance Service forms a strong safety net for rural county residents, ready and able to respond when local resources need assistance or are otherwise unavailable, and Erie County is proud to expand this vital service to Elma and Marilla for as long as it is needed,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “We are appreciative of the local insight and cooperation that went into plans to extend the reach and resources of this vital pre-hospital medical care and look forward to working with all stakeholders to guarantee the success of this much needed and lifesaving service.”

The EMS team’s emergency medical technicians, paramedics and advanced EMTs are also incorporating community health education, special event medical coverage and health and wellness workshops into the Ambulance Service program.

“We have designed a proactive and forward-thinking program, not just limited to medical transport but acknowledging other community health needs that we have the capacity to address,” said Gill. “Our ambulance crews are able to provide group training for first aid and stop the bleed, educational seminars for all ages, and health checks for blood sugar and blood pressure as well.”

