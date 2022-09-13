ERIE COUNTY INVESTMENT OF $675,000 IN CARES ACT FUNDING AIDS FIFTEEN SENIOR CENTERS WITH HVAC IMPROVEMENTS

The Erie County Department of Environment & Planning, using federal Community Development Block Grant (“CDBG”) CARES Act funding, aided fifteen Municipal Senior Centers across Erie County with various safety and heating and cooling unit (HVAC) improvements to address the Covid-19 pandemic. The centers, all located within the Erie County CDBG Consortium area, are located in Newstead, Aurora, Boston, Clarence, Colden, Collins, Concord, Depew, Elma, the City of Lackawanna, Lancaster, North Collins, Orchard Park, the City of Tonawanda, and West Seneca. Today, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and Congressman Brian Higgins joined NYS Assemblyman Bill Conrad (140th district) and City of Tonawanda Mayor John White at the City of Tonawanda senior center to review the improvements there.

“Investments such as these are helping senior centers all across Erie County upgrade and improve their facilities, which has a direct positive impact on the lives of seniors. These are spaces where seniors socialize, dine, and enjoy recreation so upgrading these facilities adds greatly to their quality of life,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “CDBG funding has spurred numerous community improvements across Erie County and this is another good example of how it improves our residents’ lives and I thank Congressman Higgins for his work in securing these funds.”

At the City of Tonawanda senior center improvements included the installation of new restroom faucets with touchless features, stand-alone air purifier units and the replacement of the Heating and Cooling (HVAC) unit. The new unit is equipped with MERV-13 filters which will provide for maximum air purification in the building.

“Western New York’s building infrastructure is older, and upgrades are costly. With these federal resources Erie County can make lasting improvements in neighborhoods across the region,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “Thanks to funding from the CARES Act, we are investing in a cleaner and healthier environment for seniors in the City of Tonawanda and across Erie County, giving them peace of mind so that they can safely and comfortably gather and enjoy activities in our community.”

A total of $675,000 was invested in various improvements at the centers, ranging from the installation of touchless faucets and lavatories, purchase of stand-alone air purifier units, and replacement and/or upgrading of HVAC systems to better filter air. After issuing an RFP Erie County hired CJ Brown Energy Company to survey and inspect each center relative to current recommendations for improving indoor air quality and social distancing. CJ Brown issued recommendations for each center and supervised the improvements, which will help to not only provide a safer environment for seniors but also modernize these facilities. Work at the various senior centers will wrap up in the fall of 2022.

NYS Assemblyman Bill Conrad (140th district) added, “The City of Tonawanda Senior Center is a dearly important place for its members and for our community. When the pandemic closed the center for an extended period, we saw how much of a void that created in the lives of residents who rely on the social interaction, recreation programming and other opportunities and enrichment they find there. I can't thank Congressman Higgins and County Executive Poloncarz enough for committing this funding to needed improvements at the center, to help the city maintain a space that is as functional and as comfortable as it can be for our seniors.”

Other senior centers receiving upgrades and improvements include:

Town of Newstead: stand-alone air purifier units; touchless fixtures in restrooms; furnace replacement with MERV-13 filters

Town of Aurora: stand-alone air purifier units; touchless fixtures in restrooms; upgraded thermostats and installation of UV-C light sanitizers on HVAC system

Town of Boston: stand-alone air purifier units; plexiglass shields; installation of touchless fixtures in restrooms; HVAC system replacement with MERV-13 filters

Town of Clarence: installation of touchless fixtures in restrooms; furnace replacement with MERV-13 filters

Town of Colden: stand-alone air purifier units; installation of touchless fixtures in restrooms; furnace replacement with MERV-13 filters

Town of Collins: stand-alone air purifier units

Town of Concord: stand-alone air purifier units; UV-C sanitizer lights on HVAC system; PPE; meeting room/kitchen dividers to increase social distancing

Village of Depew: stand-alone air purifier units; installation of touchless fixtures in restrooms; HVAC system replacement with MERV-13 filters

Town of Elma: stand-alone air purifier units; installation of touchless fixtures in restrooms; UV-C sanitizer lights on HVAC system; upgrade thermostats

City of Lackawanna: stand-alone air purifier units; upgrade thermostats; UV-C sanitizer lights on HVAC system; plexiglass shields

Town of Lancaster: stand-alone air purifier units; UV-C sanitizer lights on HVAC system; upgrade HVAC control panel and install MERV-13 filters

Town of North Collins: stand-alone air purifier units; installation of touchless fixtures in restrooms; upgrade thermostats

Town of Orchard Park: stand-alone air purifier units; UV-C sanitizer lights on HVAC system; upgrade thermostats; installation of touchless fixtures in restrooms

Town of West Seneca: stand-alone air purifier units; installation of touchless fixtures in restrooms; upgrade heat exchange system; plexiglass shields

For more information:

On the Department of Environment and Planning, visit https://www3.erie.gov/environment/

# # #