ERIE COUNTY SEEKING PARTNERS INTERESTED IN REVITALIZING HISTORIC MANSION AND STABLES AT WENDT BEACH

Erie County today released a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) that seeks to identify one or more partners interested in transforming the historic Wendt mansion and stables at Wendt Beach Park on Lake Erie into a unique lakefront destination and regional recreation and tourism asset. Already-completed improvements at Wendt Beach Park include newly-paved roads and parking lots with improved curbing, signage and access as well as renovations to other existing structures at the site.

“The Wendt Beach Mansion is an historic building situated in a beautiful, serene setting on the shores of Lake Erie. My administration has been proactive in stabilizing and preserving the Mansion and Stables, which had fallen into disuse over the years, and we have committed significant funding to the Park’s infrastructure and amenities in advance of releasing this RFEI,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Those improvements have already taken place and now we are excited to take the next step, envisioning a bright future and creative reuse of these irreplaceable buildings.”

The 164-acre Wendt Beach Park features a rocky beachfront, large open lawns and soccer fields, a more natural wooded area close to the lake, a 186-car paved parking lot, a 6,000 square foot historic mansion, a log cabin, caretakers’ cottage, garage with chauffeur’s quarters, horse stables, and other outbuildings.

Revitalizing the Park is a priority for Erie County, which has identified preferred concepts for the buildings and space including uses like:

“glamping” or other overnight lodging accommodations

a brewery, winery, distillery, or cidery

a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating

a retreat center

an indoor and outdoor wedding venue

Erie County Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel added, “Wendt Beach Park is a jewel and has been the site of millions of happy memories for families for decades. The potential for this one-of-a-kind site is limitless and we look forward to reviewing creative and imaginative proposals designed to increase visitation and enjoyment of these spaces.”

Developers, business owners, and other interested parties are invited to submit a letter of interest for the rehabilitation and ongoing operation of a unique venue at the park. Erie County welcomes responses from potential partners that are interested in all, some, or variations of these concepts.

The county will also accept letters of interest for other uses that meet the county’s vision for the revitalization of the park and its historic buildings.

Visit https://www3.erie.gov/dpw/form/dpw-rfp-rfq-retrieval to view the full RFEI, including preferred reuse concepts and submittal instructions. Responses are due on or before March 8, 2023.

For more information:

On the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry visit https://www3.erie.gov/parks/

