FALL FEST 2022 TO OFFER SEASONAL FUN AT ERIE COUNTY'S COMO LAKE PARK

— Autumn has arrived and with it the return of Fall Fest to Erie County’s Como Lake Park. The popular seasonal event is scheduled to take place this year on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fall Fest 2022 will feature a wide variety of free activities and programming for the entire family, including over 75 different public displays that will include local crafters selling their wares, food vendors serving up seasonal food and beverage items, and area non-profit organizations sharing free information on the services and programs they offer to the community.

Previously held for four hours, this year’s Fall Fest has been expanded to a six-hour event, giving the public more time to enjoy the free seasonal outdoor activities. In addition, new this year is a free bus shuttle service that will transport attendees to Fall Fest from the William Street School (5201 William St. in Lancaster) for those who would like to park in the school’s parking lot and take a quick bus ride to Como Lake Park and then return to their vehicles the same way. The public will only be allowed to enter Como Lake Park on Oct. 15 from Bowen Road as both the Como Lake Boulevard and William Street entranceways will be closed to incoming traffic.

“There will be plenty of fun to be had throughout the day at Como Lake Park,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “We have numerous county employees and community partners who have worked collaboratively over the past few months planning a special event that will offer a safe atmosphere that will allow for families to come out and make some great memories. The expanded hours of operation and the introduction of the shuttle service are the result of us listening to the public and making an effort to better meet the demand of what has become one of the most popular annual county events offered at no charge to the people of Erie County.”

There will also be numerous giveaways, including over 600 pumpkins (while supplies last) and other child-focused items that can be taken home; Live Well Erie snack packs made possible by Dash’s Markets; hay rides and wood branding offered by Erie County Department of Parts, Recreation and Forestry; and special demonstrations and displays from approximately one dozen different county departments to help children and adults better understand what is available to them on a year-round basis.

“Fall Fest is an example of how the entire community comes together to provide a free day of outdoor activities,” said Erie County Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel. “We will showcase one of our most popular parks and welcome the public to see for themselves how Como Lake Park is an ideal destination for many county residents and visitors to our region to enjoy themselves in a variety of different ways.”

Como Lake Park is a 524-acre parcel that is located at 2220 Como Lake Boulevard in Lancaster.

About the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry, visit www.erie.gov/parks