POLONCARZ ANNOUNCES 2021 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT AWARDS

Today, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced the selection of fourteen municipal projects for inclusion in the Erie County Consortium 2021 Community Development Block Grant (“CDBG”) application. The application, which will be submitted to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval, recommends a total Erie County expenditure of $1,771,954.00 for the projects, an investment which will leverage $3,449,881 in local funds and in-kind resources.

“The Community Development Block Grant awards are meant to spur communities to invest in projects that improve the infrastructure and quality of life in our cities and towns. These funds, leveraged with other funding secured by the municipalities involved, provide the impetus for improvements all around Erie County,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “In addition to municipal projects that will benefit our communities, this funding provides critical support to the Rural Transit Transportation Service, providing needed mobility and connectivity to county residents in outlying areas. These grant awards are wise investments that strengthen Erie County and I look forward to these projects’ completion.”

The Erie County Consortium consists of 34 municipalities, generally located outside of the City of Buffalo and the first-ring suburbs. The City of Buffalo, along with the Towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Hamburg, and Tonawanda are NOT Consortium members and receive their own grant funding directly from the federal government to fund projects in their respective municipalities.

The selected Consortium projects are targeted toward a variety of building, and public infrastructure improvements which primarily benefit low- and moderate-income residents. The 2021 projects include:

• Village of Springville – Smart Growth – Franklin Street Streetscape Phase III and Eaton Park Improvements - $325,000

• City of Lackawanna – Center Street Complete Road Reconstruction - $150,000

• Town of Holland – Town of Holland Senior Van - $39,162

• Village of Orchard Park – ADA Sidewalk Ramp Improvements Project - $50,000

• Town of Newstead – LED Lighting and Restroom Upgrades for Newstead Senior Center - $31,829

• City of Tonawanda –Sanitary Sewer Relining – Grove and Minerva– $150,000

• Village of Alden – Drainage of Elm Street and Broadway/Exchange Street - $150,000

• Town of Elma – Senior Center Improvements - $50,249

• Village of Gowanda –Business District Municipal Parking Lot Improvements - $150,000

• Town of Concord – Senior Center Parking Lot Paving – $60,000

• Town of Eden – Green Street and Welch Lane Sidewalk Replacement and ADA Compliance - $45,714

• Village of North Collins – Water Main Loop Project - Park/Harrison/Railroad –$150,000

• Town of Boston –Meadow Drive/Ripple Drive Water Main Replacement - $150,000

• Various Communities - Rural Transit Transportation Service: $270,000

The projects were recommended for funding by a 16-member Selection Committee including thirteen Supervisors and Mayors from Consortium communities and three members of the Erie County Department of Environment & Planning. The Committee reviewed a total of 29 projects seeking $3,423,604.38 in federal assistance.

For more information:

On the Erie County Department of Environment & Planning, visit http://www2.erie.gov/environment/

# # #