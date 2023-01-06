POLONCARZ ANNOUNCES 2023 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT AWARDS

Today, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced the selection of twelve municipal projects for inclusion in the Erie County Consortium 2023 Community Development Block Grant (“CDBG”) application. The application, which will be submitted to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval, recommends a total Erie County expenditure of $1,629,989.00 for the projects, an investment which will leverage $1,407,617.00 in local funds and in-kind resources.

“The Community Development Block Grant awards assist communities in investing in projects that improve the infrastructure and quality of life in our cities and towns, projects that they may not have been able to fully fund on their own,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Each year CDBG funds serve a critical role in revitalizing our area, improving infrastructure and accessibility countywide, and I look forward to the completion of the projects listed for 2023.”

The Erie County Consortium consists of 34 municipalities, generally located outside of the City of Buffalo and the first-ring suburbs. The City of Buffalo, along with the Towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Hamburg, and Tonawanda are NOT Consortium members and receive their own grant funding directly from the federal government to fund projects in their respective municipalities.

The selected 2023 projects are targeted toward a variety of building and public infrastructure improvements which primarily benefit low- and moderate-income residents. The 2023 projects include:

• Village of North Collins – Smart Growth - Main Street Streetscape Improvements - $258,600

• City of Lackawanna – Wilmuth Avenue Milling and Paving Project - $150,000

• Town of Holland – Vermont Street Waterline Replacement - $150,000

• Town of Marilla – Senior Center Kitchen Upgrade – $35,045

• Village of Depew – Sidewalk Replacement- Gould –$143,344

• Town of Newstead – Senior Van for Akron/Newstead Senior Center - $25,000

• Village of Lancaster – Aurora Street Pedestrian Improvements - $150,000

• Village of Farnham – Park ADA Improvements - $148,000

• City of Tonawanda – Sidewalk Improvements- Fletcher - $150,000

• Town of West Seneca – Multi-Street Paving Project - $150,000

• Various Communities - Rural Transit Transportation Service: $270,000

The projects were recommended for funding by a 15-member Selection Committee, including 12 Supervisors and Mayors from Consortium communities and three members of the Erie County Department of Environment & Planning. The Committee reviewed a total of 24 projects seeking $3,101,524.00 in federal assistance.

For more information:

On the Erie County Department of Environment & Planning, visit https://www3.erie.gov/environment/

