POLONCARZ APPOINTS KRULY TO ERIE COMMUNITY COLLEGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz today announced his appointment of Ken Kruly to the Erie Community College Board of Trustees. Kruly, a Williamsville resident, has served as Erie County Budget Director from 1997-1999, as Director of the Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority from 2006-2010, and on the staff of the Erie County Legislature at various times throughout his career.

“Ken Kruly has critical knowledge of budgeting, strategic planning, financial reporting, and much more that will be a tremendous asset to the Board of Trustees as they shape the future of the College. The insights and perspectives Ken’s gained throughout his career make him an ideal candidate for this position,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “He has shown he can do the job everywhere he has gone in his professional career and I thank Ken for serving the SUNY Erie community, and the larger community, once again by accepting this Board position.”

New Trustee Ken Kruly said, “Over my career I have had the opportunity to work on and observe many issues concerning the management and development of SUNY Erie. I appreciate the great importance of the College in the life and economy of our area. I am honored by my appointment to the College’s Board of Trustees by County Executive Poloncarz. There are many issues at the school that need serious attention.”

Kruly’s additional career experience includes serving as Financial Controller at Aloma D. Johnson Charter School from 2012-2020, as Director of Government Relations at Canisius College from 2003-2012, and as First Deputy Erie County Clerk from 2000-2003.

Kruly’s board seat was previously held by Danise Wilson, who resigned the position. “I thank Danise for her service to SUNY Erie, including as Board Chair during an important period for the College’s future,” Poloncarz continued. “SUNY Erie is in a much better position thanks to her work.”

Kruly’s term on the Board of Trustees will expire on June 30, 2029.

# # #