CHESTNUT RIDGE PARK SKI HILL TOW ROPE COMPLETED

The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry has announced the completion of a new tow rope installed on the ski hill at Chestnut Ridge Park and now ready (when sufficient snow arrives) to provide downhill skiers with a much easier way to get back uphill for their next run. The 400-foot Sunkist Swisscord System is a galvanized steel construction powered by a 10HP motor, with variable speed control and featuring an atlas polyamide rope with rubber grips. The new tow rope, which can bring up to 720 people per hour back up the hill, brings downhill skiing back to Chestnut Ridge Park for the first time in approximately 20 years.

“The installation of this tow rope adds to the wide array of winter fun that is available at Chestnut Ridge Park and gives visitors another way to enjoy the hill. We now offer free downhill skiing and snowboarding when weather permits at two county parks, Chestnut Ridge and Emery, so a visit to either park is a great way to enjoy the beauty of nature and some good skiing at the same time,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “I made a promise to return downhill skiing to Chestnut Ridge in my 2019 State of the County address and I’m pleased to say that it is now a reality. Now we just need Mother Nature to cooperate and we can celebrate the winter season here in Erie County.”

Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel added, “Downhill skiing is a great addition here at Chestnut Ridge and we look forward to getting some good snow and opening the tow rope to the public. However, the public should know that the tow rope will only be used by skiers and snowboarders; sledders and tobogganers will still have to walk back uphill.”

The project also included the rehabilitation of the Ski Tow Rope attendant building at the top of the hill at Chestnut Ridge.

The new tow rope will be available for use when enough snow falls to make skiing possible. Once open, the hours for the new attraction will be:

· Wednesday – Friday: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

· Saturday/Sunday/Holiday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

The public is encouraged to check the Parks website at http://www2.erie.gov/parks/ to see if the tow rope is operating before heading to the Park.

