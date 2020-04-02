EC DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES REMINDS RESIDENTS TO ACCESS PROGRAMS FROM HOME

Social Services Commissioner Marie Cannon is reminding Erie County residents that they do not have to (and are not advised to) visit Social Services offices to access the assistance programs the department offers. Programs can either be accessed online or by requesting an application over the phone.

“Erie County should continue to practice physical distancing when applying for assistance. During this time of economic uncertainty, more and more Erie County residents need assistance. Please do not come to our offices; residents should apply online or call us for an application. This will help keep both you and our dedicated Social Services staff safe,” said Social Services Commissioner Marie Cannon.

Residents can access Social Services’ programs using the following methods:

Non-Emergency Temporary Assistance: The Department of Social Services Temporary Assistance program provides cash assistance to individuals and families.

1. Download and print an application here . Completed applications can be mailed to: Erie County Department of Social Services; P.O. Box 120; Buffalo, NY 14201; Attention: Temporary Assistance. 2. Request an application by calling us at (716) 858-8000. 3. Request an application online here . After you receive the application, complete it, and mail it to the address above.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP): The Department of Social Services provides nutrition assistance for low-income households to reduce hunger and improve nutrition and health.

Download and print an application here . Completed applications can be mailed to: Erie County Department of Social Services; P.O. Box 120; Buffalo, NY 14201; Attention: SNAP Division. Applications for SNAP can be obtained by calling the SNAP Call Center at (716) 858-7239. Applications can also be completed online at www.myBenefits.ny.gov .

Medicaid: The Department of Social Services, in junction with the New York State Department of Health, provides health insurance to assist low-income individuals and families in obtaining medical care for themselves and their children.

Assistance with applying for Medicaid is available by calling the New York State of Health (Health Exchange) at 1-855-355-5777. Applications can also be completed online at www.NYStateofhealth.NY.gov .

Child Care Assistance: The Department of Social Services provides child care assistance to low-income working families.

Download and print an application here . Completed applications can be mailed to: Erie County Department of Social Services; 95 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202; Attention: Day Care Division. Applications for Child Care can be obtained by calling us at (716) 858-8953.

Applicants are requested to call between 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

# # #