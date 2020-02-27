HELP SPREAD THE WORD FOR INCLUSION!

The Erie County Office for People with Disabilities will join partner organizations across Erie County and Western New York on Wednesday March 4 to “Spread the Word for Inclusion” and raise awareness of the need to include people with disabilities in all life activities and in decision-making by policy makers.

“People with an intellectual or developmental disability are often overlooked when it comes to community activities, public events and even the creation of public policy. These individuals have unique gifts and talents that should be showcased, not pushed aside or discounted, and it is important that their needs are adequately addressed in the public sphere,” said Frank Cammarata, Executive Director of the Erie County Office for People with Disabilities. “Together with our partners we are encouraging everyone to sign the Pledge for Inclusion to show their support for people with disabilities and to ensure that they are fully represented in our community.”

Representatives will be at the following locations on Wednesday March 4 to gather signatures on the Pledge for Inclusion:

· Central Library (Downtown) 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

· Museum of disABILITY History 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

· SUNY Fredonia 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

· Paula’s Doughnuts (Southgate Plaza) 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

· Comfort Zone Café (Hamburg) 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

· Daily Planet (Hertel Avenue) 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

· Uncle Bill’s Coffee Stop (Niagara Falls) 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

· Explore and More-The Ralph C. Wilson Children’s Museum 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Joining the Erie County Office for People with Disabilities in support of the Spread the Word for Inclusion initiative are the UB Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention; People, Inc.; Unique Theatre Company; Golisano Center; Momentum WNY; the Self-Advocacy Association of NYS; Indicator Art; Transforming Care; and Explore and More-The Ralph C. Wilson Children’s Museum.

For more information:

On the Erie County Office for People with Disabilities, visit http://www2.erie.gov/ecod/

# # #