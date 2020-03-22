Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz » NYS ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE LOOKING FOR EMPLOYERS WHO VIOLATE GOVERNOR CUOMO’S ORDERS OR LABOR LAWS

Modified: March 21, 2020 2:21pm

3/21/20

Employees who know of employers or businesses violating Governor Cuomo’s Executive Orders regarding workforce reduction, physical distancing and/or closure of certain businesses to slow the spread of coronavirus will be able to report their concerns directly to the office of NYS Attorney General Letitia James through a new hotline and email address created for this purpose.

 

“We are all in this together and all employers need to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously to protect themselves and their employees. It is incumbent on all employers to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders and respect all labor laws as well,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “I have been in contact with Attorney General James and I thank her for making this hotline available to employees whose employers are violating any Orders or laws. Now is the time for us to all pull together and we will all get through this together.”

 

To report employers who are violating Executive Orders or labor laws during the COVID-19 pandemic, contact NYS Attorney General Letitia James at (212) 416-8700 or at labor.bureau@ag.ny.gov  .  

 

 

 

