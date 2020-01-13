POLONCARZ APPOINTS BYLEWSKI DIRECTOR OF REAL PROPERTY TAX SERVICES

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz today announced his appointment of Scott Bylewski as Erie County Director of Real Property Tax Services. Bylewski, who has served as Deputy Director of Budget and Management since 2017, is also a former Supervisor of the Town of Clarence (2008-2011) and is currently an adjunct instructor at the University of Buffalo’s School of Law. Mr. Bylewski also has wide experience as a private practice attorney and holds several bar admissions.

“Scott Bylewski is a community leader and respected attorney who has been a tremendous asset in our Division of Budget and Management. He has the skill set necessary to succeed as Director of Real Property Tax Services and I am pleased to appoint him to that post,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “I am confident he will continue the good service that residents have come to expect from Real Property Tax Services and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Incoming Director of Real Property Tax Services Scott Bylewski said, “I am honored, humbled and excited to be appointed by the County executive to this important role. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Erie County.”

The Department of Real Property Tax Services prepares and administers the collection of current county taxes in the City of Buffalo and the foreclosure/enforcement of countywide delinquent tax liens. It also maintains up-to-date real property tax maps and assessment data to maximize the collection of real property tax dollars.

