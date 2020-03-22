POLONCARZ JOINS GROCERS IN STATEMENT ON SUPPLIES

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz today joined with local grocery stores Tops Markets and Wegmans to inform residents of continuing efforts to keep store shelves stocked and shopping environments safe for all. Grocery stores have been classified as essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic and are working to ensure that all patrons have access to the supplies they need for the health and well-being of themselves and their families.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “During this public health crisis it is imperative that our grocery stores continue to provide goods for consumers in a safe and responsible way that meets the needs of our residents and protects everyone. Avoiding panic buying is important, as this will ensure that everyone has equal access to products they need, and this is a community issue that involves everyone. I thank employees on the teams at Tops Markets and Wegmans for their ongoing efforts in these difficult times and urge the public to please keep them in mind as we move through this crisis together.”

Tops representative Kathy Sautter said, “As essential organizations here in our community, together we are working to ensure that we have the items you need during this trying time. We appreciate your patience as our supply chains and distribution teams have been working around the clock to ensure that the food, cleaning supplies, household essentials, and pharmaceuticals that you need are reaching our stores as quickly as possible and are available to purchase in-store, with grocery pick-up, or by delivery. While we are individually doing our best at exercising social distancing, if this experience has taught us anything, we are all growing closer as a community as we work together to get thru this crisis and show everyone, that we truly are the City of Good Neighbors.”

Wegmans representative Michele Mehaffy said, “Wegmans is here for the WNY community and our doors remain open. Because this is impacting the retail industry around the world, supply is limited and there are a number of pressures on the supply chain to keep up with demand. This, coupled with the high volume we're seeing across all departments, is affecting what is available on our shelves. Know that we continue to receive shipments to our stores every day. Although we may not have every variety available, we are working hard to give our customers options in each category. We have also implemented a 2-item purchase limit on certain products, allowing us to meet the needs of as many customers as possible, and have more information at our website .”

“Timely, accurate information is essential during this event and our partnership with the emergency managers from Tops and Wegmans should re-assure the public that the lines of communication are and have been on speed dial,” added Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Dan Neaverth, Jr.