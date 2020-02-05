TREE AND SHRUB SEEDLINGS AVAILABLE FROM ERIE COUNTY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Order forms for the 2020 Conservation Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale are now available from Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The District is offering many varieties of conservation trees and shrubs, wildflower seed mixes, and seedling packs which have combinations of trees and shrubs chosen to attract, feed and shelter birds, butterflies and other wildlife. Landowners can practice conservation by planting seedlings and wildflowers to provide wildlife food and habitat, shelter crops and landscape, reduce heating/cooling expenses, protect water quality, reduce air pollution, and stabilize erodible land. Seedlings are also an inexpensive alternative for replacing trees that have been damaged or lost.

Thirty-eight species of trees and shrubs are available this year. The one-to-three-year-old bare root seedlings, which range in size from 6 to 24 inches, are available in lots of 10 to 500. The District also offers a selection of four-year-old evergreen transplants which are more mature trees with thicker stems, more branching and more developed roots.

The District also stocks marking flags, fertilizer tablets, and tree shelters to help promote the success of your plantings. Bluebird nest boxes can be ordered through the program or be purchased at the District office.

Order forms may be obtained by:

· stopping at the District office at 50 Commerce Way in East Aurora (behind Post Office),

· by calling (716) 652-8480 ext. 5 , or

· by printing the order form from the District website at www.ecswcd.org

***Orders are due by March 13, 2020 and pick-up will be on Saturday April 25, 2020 at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg. ***

