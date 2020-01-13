WINTERFEST RETURNS TO CHESTNUT RIDGE PARK

Today, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz was joined by Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel along with Parks’ staff, Ed Leake and members of the Town of Orchard Park Town Recreation Department, and event sponsors to announce that Winterfest 2020 will be held at Chestnut Ridge Park on Sunday, January 19th from 11am – 4pm. If weather permits the free event will feature sledding, skiing, snowboarding, and a snow sculpting contest along with other seasonal outdoor activities.

“We are hoping that Mother Nature will cooperate and provide an appropriate winter setting with some snow for WinterFest, but even if she does not there will still be plenty of fun to be had at Chestnut Ridge Park,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Live music, magic shows, arts and crafts and a great atmosphere inside the Casino will all add to the fun and we encourage families to come out and make some great memories.”

A full slate of other activities are scheduled, including a Glenn Colton concert from 1 – 2PM, magic shows at 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM, hay rides from 12-3 PM, marshmallow roasting, Erie County Parks Forestry demonstrations, and more throughout the event. The casino will be open with warming fireplaces and concessions will be available from Grateful Grind, located inside the casino.

“WinterFest is a good example of one of the many successful partnerships the Erie County Parks Department has fostered and that help to make free programs such as this possible,” said Commissioner Schinzel. “It is also a great opportunity to showcase this historic Park and the many improvements that have been completed here, including the installation of the new tow rope to bring downhill skiing back to Chestnut. We are hoping for snow so that people coming to WinterFest will be able to fully enjoy winter activities here.”

Brought to you by the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry in conjunction with the Town of Orchard Park Recreation Department, WinterFest 2020 sponsors include Towne Auto, Hillcrest Volunteer Fire, Dick’s Sporting Goods, the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy, WBEN, and legislator John Miles.

