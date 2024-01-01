GUEST COLUMN: 2024 Budget brings plenty of good fiscal news for Erie County

By Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz

I was pleased to announce earlier this month that the Erie County Legislature unanimously approved my proposed 2024 county budget. This spending plan came together thanks to the legislators willing to work with my administration to pass a budget that addresses the needs of our community while at the same time is cognizant of the fiscal realities we are facing today.

The adopted budget once again lowers county property taxes, something my administration has done for six consecutive years. As a result, our property tax rate is now the lowest it has been in Erie County history. In addition, more relief is coming to homeowners in the form of a tax holiday on home heating energy for the three coldest winter months, substantial savings that residents will immediately see in their wallets and pocketbooks.

While I am disappointed that some members of the Legislature attempted to reverse an important technical correction regarding the gas tax holiday, in the end, financial wisdom prevailed.

While the budget has been approved, our work is not done. My administration will closely monitor the budget throughout the new year to ensure Erie County is on the strongest possible budgetary footing throughout 2024. I want to thank Chairwoman April Baskin for her leadership throughout the process and Majority Leader Timothy Meyers for his commitment to fiscal responsibility. They both worked diligently with their colleagues to produce a satisfactory result.

Just as I have promised throughout my 12 years as your County Executive, I remain committed to the people of Erie County by investing in measures that improve public safety, infrastructure, libraries and parks.

I would like to extend my thanks to all who voted on Election Day or participated in early voting and granted me the opportunity to serve another term. I take this duty very seriously and promise to you that my administration will continue to work hard for all county residents.

In the spirit of the holidays I would also like to extend seasonal greetings to all county residents and best wishes for a safe, joyous and peaceful holiday season. Our county is a rich, vibrant, diverse and welcoming community because of you and the many ways that you each give back to make Erie County a better place for everyone.