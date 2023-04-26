AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDING REVITALIZING ERIE COUNTY MUNICIPAL CENTERS

Over $1 million in combined American Rescue Plan (“ARP”) and Community Development Block Grant (“CDBG”) investments is transforming the Village of Lancaster, revitalizing the West Main Street Business District and improving water & sewer service in the Village as well as adding to quality of life with improvements to the West Drullard playground. Today, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz joined Village of Lancaster Mayor Lynne Ruda, Town of Lancaster Supervisor Ron Ruffino, and Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro (8th District) in the Village of Lancaster to review the improvements.

In April of 2021, the U.S. Department of the Treasury allocated $89 million of federal stimulus funding to Erie County through the American Rescue Plan (“ARP”), authorizing the county to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure countywide. Numerous projects were undertaken with this funding, including the now-completed $212,157 sanitary sewer line upgrade which replaced deteriorated lines serving Village residents on Harold Place. Residents in this area of the Village had experienced maintenance problems related to the aged sewer lines, necessitating the removal and replacement of 500 linear feet of deficient 6” clay tile sanitary sewer line with new PVC sewer line that eliminates excess infiltration and inflow, reduces maintenance problems and related costs and reduces total sewage flow to the Erie County sewer system.

“Here in the Village of Lancaster, as in communities countywide, substantial improvements are being made with American Rescue Plan and Community Development Block Grant funding. Better sewer infrastructure, improved streetscapes with added safety features and revitalized business districts like we see here are happening across Erie County and adding to the quality of life for thousands of county residents every day,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “April is National County Government Month and these projects are a great example of how county government supports and helps strengthen communities and residents. I thank President Biden and the Congressional Democrats who made this funding and these improvements possible.”

"The funding that the Village of Lancaster received from Erie County's ARP funds resulted in the completion of a major sewer project that was a part of our DEC order on consent. The Village is committed to investing in our infrastructure and through the help of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the Erie County Legislature, we have been able to complete this project ahead of schedule, positively impacting one of the priority sectors of our community,” said Village of Lancaster Mayor Lynne Ruda. “Erie County's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and their strong support for the Village of Lancaster has resulted in transformative projects that have greatly improved the quality of life for our residents. From the striping on Central Ave to create bike lanes to adding rectangular rapid flashing beacon crosswalks, Erie County is helping us create a safer healthier community."

“I am a big advocate of improving our aging infrastructure. It’s a quality of life issue. By improving and updating the sanitary sewer system in the Village and Town of Lancaster we are ensuring our neighbors will have better service and fewer maintenance problems,” said Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro (8th District). “Our residents deserve that. This is a good use of the federal ARPA dollars Erie County received.”

Community Development Block Grant funding has also been a catalyst in the redevelopment of the Village. In 2016, $673,000 of this funding was invested in the demolition of the former BOCES Administration building located at the end of West Main Street, spurring the beginning of the transformation of West Main Street from a dead-end block to what is now a bustling street with new retail and enhanced walkability. In 2020, $201,620 in CDBG Smart Growth funding was invested in pedestrian and bike lane striping on Central Avenue to enhance safety and bring in more people to the Village’s central business district. In 2021, $94,000 in CDBG funding powered improvements at the West Drullard Playground to enhance quality of life for families and residents in the Village.

