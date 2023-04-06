AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FUNDING, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDING REVITALIZING ERIE COUNTY MUNICIPAL CENTERS

Upgrades to critical water infrastructure, improvements to the Village Center and business district streetscape, and investments in the Springville Center for the Arts are all at the forefront of recent community-revitalizing work taking place in the Village of Springville with the aid of over $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan (“ARP”) and Community Development Block Grant (“CDBG”) funding. Erie County is also investing an additional $500,000 in Erie County Cultural/Capital funding for the Springville Center for the Arts. Today, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz joined Village of Springville Mayor Timothy P. Michaels and Commissioner of the Department of Environment and Planning Dan Castle at Eaton Park in the Village to review the progress.

In April of 2021, the U.S. Department of the Treasury allocated $89 million of federal stimulus funding to Erie County through the American Rescue Plan (“ARP”), authorizing the county to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure countywide. Numerous projects were undertaken with this funding, including the now-completed waterline replacement on North Central Avenue in the Village of Springville, a line serving a low- to moderate- income area of 29 households.

This investment of $457,362 replaced a deteriorated, 8” cast-iron water line that had experienced numerous breaks with a 12” ductile iron water main line. 3 new fire hydrants were also added. The project has resulted in improved water flow, improved water quality for residents and students and added fire protection resources.

“Improved water and sewer service, revitalized community centers, and greater community connectivity are all benefits being realized here in the Village of Springville and countywide thanks to investments through CDBG and ARP funding. Replacing aging infrastructure and improving our community centers creates a better Erie County for today and for the next generation,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “These are improvements that boost quality of life, beautify our business districts, raise property values, and demonstrate that we care about the neighborhoods we live in. Erie County is building towards a bright future and I thank President Biden, Majority Leader Schumer and Senator Gillibrand, and Congressional Democrats for making this funding possible.”

“Water quality is very important to the Village Board as the Village is the sole distributor of clean drinking water to our residents. Upgrading the aging infrastructure has been a priority of prior administrations and continues to be a priority of my administration. The successful partnership between the Village administration and the Erie County Environment and Planning personnel allows the residents to benefit from Community Development Block Grants and the ARPA funded waterline projects such as the North Central Waterline Project,” said Village of Springville Mayor Timothy P. Michaels. “We are extremely grateful for the grant funding opportunities made available to us by County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the County of Erie and look forward to future grant awards that benefit our residents.”

In addition to the North Central Avenue waterline project, Erie County has invested over $1 million in CDBG funding for Smart Growth and other projects in the Village and to Eaton Park. $750,000 in CDBG funding addressed streetscape enhancements along Franklin Street from E. Main Street to N. Buffalo Street and included street narrowing on Franklin as well as the installation of new pedestrian cross walks, curbing, lighting, and benches. This project also transformed Franklin Street from a four-lane road to a two-lane road to enhance pedestrian safety and increase walkability. In addition, landscaping and site amenity improvements at Heritage Park (corner of Franklin St and N. Buffalo St), including a new foundation for a park pavilion structure and creek walking path, have been completed. This area will see more work this year, as $148,000 in CDBG funding will be invested for the replacement of the existing deteriorated water line on Franklin Street from N. Central to N. Cascade Drive.

Elsewhere in the Village, $325,000 in CDBG funding for improvements to Eaton Park has resulted in upgrades including the installation of new pickleball courts, a tennis court and a hockey area along with a park pavilion, along with reconstruction of the existing skate park at the end of Factory Street off of Franklin.

Poloncarz concluded, “These investments are making a real difference here in Springville and the best is yet to come. In addition to this transformational funding, Erie County will be investing $500,000 from the

County Cultural/Capital funding for the Springville Center for the Art’s building located at 37 N. Buffalo Street, helping to restore and beautify that building. We are improving community centers countywide and the results are all around us.”

