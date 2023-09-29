BLACKWELL, MARINUCCI RECEIVE COMMUNITY HONORS

Erie County’s Director of the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity, James Blackwell, and the county Commissioner of Senior Services, Angela Marinucci, are both being recognized by local organizations for their commitment to the community. Blackwell will be celebrated this Saturday, September 30 at the 51st Annual Black Achievers Awards while Marinucci has been named as a member of the Business First “40 Under 40” class of 2023.

Blackwell is one of fifty notable community members to be honored at the Buffalo Black Achievers Awards ceremony this weekend along with six individuals receiving Special Awards that evening. Marinucci and the other thirty-nine honorees were selected from over 250 nominations submitted to the weekly business newspaper. All forty honorees will be celebrated at a November luncheon at the Buffalo Convention Center.

“Both Commissioner Marinucci and Director Blackwell have been invaluable assets to my administration and to the county, serving with distinction and leading their departments in exemplary fashion. Their work has a tremendous positive impact on our community and they are richly deserving of this recognition,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Angela and James embody the spirit of public service and are involved in their communities in multiple ways outside of their roles in county government. I’m proud to have them on the Erie County team.”

For more information:

On the Buffalo Black Achievers Awards, visit https://buffaloblackachievers.org/

On the Erie County Department of Senior Services, visit https://www3.erie.gov/seniorservices/

On the Erie County Office of Equal Employment Opportunity, visit https://www3.erie.gov/eeo/

On the business first 40 Under 40 winners, visit www.bizjournals.com/buffalo

