BUFFALO’S AKG ART MUSEUM COMPETING IN USA TODAY’S TEN BEST NEW MUSEUMS 2024 CATEGORY

Buffalo’s Albright-Knox Gundlach Art Museum is competing in USA Today’s Ten Best New Museums 2024 category and voting is open to the public! The “Ten Best” categories span everything from vacation spots to ski schools to cruise ships and are open to all to vote daily for their favorites in each category. Buffalo’s AKG Art Museum is currently ranked #1 out of 16 entries in the quest for the top ten, with votes being added daily. Voting ends December 25 at noon.

You can vote for the AKG Art Museum here:

https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-new-museum-2024/buffalo-akg-art-museum-buffalo-new-york/share/

The Top 10 entries in the Best New Museum 2024 category currently are:

Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo NY Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum, Gettysburg PA The Punk Rock Museum, Las Vegas NV Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, Atchison KS Museum of Broadway, New York NY World War II American Experience, Gettysburg PA The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture, Riverside CA Africatown Heritage House, Mobile AL International African American Museum, Charleston SC Rubell Museum DC, Washington, D.C.

# # #