CELESTIAL SHOW IN ERIE COUNTY SET TO ECLIPSE TOURISM RECORDS

Erie County is joining with community organizations and partners to prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime event that will take place on April 8, 2024 as a total solar eclipse will occur and Western New York will be squarely in the Path of Totality for the experience. During this event our region will experience a complete eclipse of the sun for several minutes, unlike the partial eclipse witnessed locally in 2017. Today, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz joined with Buffalo Museum of Science Director Marisa Wigglesworth, Visit Buffalo Niagara President & CEO Patrick Kaler, Chair of the Buffalo Eclipse Consortium Mark Percy, and assorted eclipse enthusiasts to discuss the heavenly happening and plan for what could be one of the biggest tourism events our area has seen.

“The 2024 eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime treat that will put Erie County directly in the center of the action and we will be ready,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Erie County will be allocating $100,000 to purchase eclipse glasses, in order that residents can safely see the phenomenon, and our Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is already planning for any issues that may arise with the large number of tourists and visitors we are expecting for the event.”

“The alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun could prove to be an amazing one-time event for Buffalo and Erie County, translating into big business for our industry and beyond, and we didn’t have to compete to host the celestial event or promote it,” said Visit Buffalo Niagara President & CEO Patrick Kaler. “We hope travelers are inspired to share stories about their Buffalo experience, tell their friends and family, and plan a return visit.”

The Buffalo Museum of Science will be hosting a special eclipse-themed exhibit, “FIND WHY: Eclipse”, to educate visitors on what the celestial showcase is all about. On view now through April 2024, the special educational gallery invites Museum guests to explore the different types of eclipses, what makes these astronomical events so spectacular, and how to prepare to safely view this once-in-a-lifetime event from backyards across Western New York.

“We are pleased to be working with the Buffalo Eclipse Consortium and look forward to providing educational resources to the community so that they can prepare to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event next year,” said Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences President and CEO Marisa Wigglesworth. “We’re grateful to Erie Country for providing us with funding to purchase and distribute glasses to area residents so that they can safely witness the eclipse from wherever they find themselves on April 8, 2024 – whether that be at home, the office, or at one of the many eclipse events that will surely be held by local organizations and businesses across Buffalo and western New York.”

Mark Percy, Chair of the Buffalo Eclipse Consortium, added, “The Buffalo Eclipse Consortium has been organizing since before the 2017 eclipse to make sure as many people as possible can experience the coming eclipse safely. Our members include astronomers, teachers, informal educators, librarians, and many others ready to offer guidance and expertise to local organizations to participate in this once in a lifetime event."

Buffalo Eclipse Consortium members include the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library; the Buffalo Astronomical Association; the Buffalo Museum of Science; the Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve; the Planetarium Association of WNY (PAWNY); the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at Buffalo State College; and the Williamsville Space Lab Planetarium.

For more information:

On the Buffalo Eclipse Consortium visit https://buffaloeclipse.org/

On the Buffalo Museum of Science visit https://www.sciencebuff.org/

On Visit Buffalo Niagara visit https://www.visitbuffaloniagara.com/

# # #