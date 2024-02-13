ERIE COUNTY 2025 CULTURAL FUNDING APPLICATION PROCESS KICKS OFF IN FEBRUARY

The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning (“DEP”), in conjunction with the Erie County Arts and Cultural Advisory Board (“EACAB”), announces the kickoff of the 2025 Arts and Cultural Funding Program with an online grant application opening Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The Erie County Cultural Funding program provides annual General Operating Support grants to nonprofit 501c3 arts and cultural organizations within Erie County. Eligible organizations must apply each year for funding the following year.

There are three (3) application levels. Each applicant will choose their qualifying level and complete one application per organization. Level 1 applications may request up to $50,000; Level 2 applications may request more than $50,000 and up to $200,000; and Level 3 applications are for requests of over $200,000. The 2025 grant amount requested should not exceed a dollar amount higher than 20% of the organization’s fiscal year 2023 operating expenses.

New applicants must register at www.erie.gov/Cultural/AccountRequest well before the grant application deadline to access the grant portal. Only one account is allowed per organization. This account enables applicants to complete their application in multiple sessions before submission. Prior applicants can continue using their existing accounts to update their 2025 application.

Organizations meeting the stated Eligibility Requirements must submit their application online at www.erie.gov/Cultural . The EACAB and DEP staff will review submitted applications.

Submission assistance is available on weekdays until 4:30 PM. Level 1 applications are due by 11:59 PM, Wednesday, April 17. Level 2 and Level 3 applications are due by 11:59 PM, Wednesday, April 24.

DEP staff and EACAB members will offer educational briefings to include an overview of the program, eligibility and requirements of grant applicants, a walk-through of the online application, creating an account, etc. Recordings of the briefings will be available on Erie County’s YouTube page.

Organizations are strongly encouraged to attend one of two applicant briefings offered in person and through Webex.

The first briefing will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at Squeaky Wheel located in the Tri-Main Center (2495 Main St # 310, Buffalo, NY 14214). Squeaky Wheel may be reached at 716-884-7172.

The second briefing will be at 6:00 PM on Thursday February 22, 2024 at the West Falls Center for the Arts (1863 Davis Rd, West Falls, NY 14170). Links to attend via Webex are listed on the www.erie.gov/Cultural front page. West Falls Center for the Arts may be reached at (716) 570-6520.

New applicants are highly encouraged to attend in person.

Eligible nonprofit organizations must have at least one (1) year as a 501c3 organization. All application attachments must be consistent with the organization’s federal and state nonprofit reporting requirements.

Funding is not guaranteed. All applications will be evaluated based on demonstrated performance measures such as the organization’s financial management, governance, and programming, with funding distributed according to available funds for the 2025 calendar year designated by the County Executive. Late or incomplete applications will negatively affect an organization’s application score.

Contact Mariely Ortiz at 716-858-1916 or mariely.ortiz@erie.gov if your organization cannot attend the briefings or representatives require special accommodations.

# # #