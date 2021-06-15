ERIE COUNTY ADULT PROTECTIVE SERVICES RECEIVES FUNDING FROM U.S. ADMINISTRATION FOR COMMUNITY LIVING

The Erie County Department of Social Services’ Adult Protective Services (“APS”) division has announced that it will be receiving a grant for $275,732, the largest amount granted to any county in New York outside of New York City, to enhance, improve, and expand the ability of APS to investigate allegations of abuse, neglect, and exploitation in the context of COVID-19.The federal Administration for Community Living (“ACL”) has made available one-time funding in the amount of $5,306,382 to New York State for use from April 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022.

“The COVID-19 pandemic put strains on programming and kept people apart due to social distancing requirements and other regulations, but the duties of the Department of Adult Protective Services did not stop. This funding will help APS to better serve our adult residents, providing more resources and expanding our abilities to protect them,” said Commissioner of Social Services Marie A. Cannon. “Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and we are joining with partners to urge residents to check in with seniors and vulnerable adults in their lives and neighborhoods as they have been isolated for over a year due to the pandemic. Working together we can better protect them and enhance their quality of life.”

The Adult Protection component of the Erie County Department of Social Services provides assessments and then can provide a variety of specialized protective services to vulnerable adults, ages 18 and older whose condition or circumstances make them vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and exploitation by others. These beneficial services are designed to prevent or remedy the neglect, exploitation, or abuse of vulnerable adults by strengthening their capacity to function and ability to be self-directing.

For more information call (716) 858-6877 or visit

https://www2.erie.gov/socialservices/index.php?q=adult-protection

# # #