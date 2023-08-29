ERIE COUNTY ANNOUNCES FINAL HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENT FOR 2023

The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning (“ECDEP”) will be holding the final Household Hazardous Waste (“HHW”) collection event of the year in the City of Buffalo on Saturday, September 30, 2023. This no-cost collection event is available to all Erie County residents, but pre-registration is required.

To ensure low wait times, this is an appointment-only drive thru event. Registration is open and residents can make reservations online at www.erie.gov/recycling or by calling the HHW Information Line at (716) 858-6800. Appointments are limited and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. The specific location for the event will be provided during the registration process.

“We appreciate partnering with the City of Buffalo to provide this opportunity for all residents in Erie County to be able to properly dispose of these unwanted hazardous materials,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “This important program ensures that these materials are safely handled and disposed of, which not only helps to prevent these materials from impacting the environment but increases safety for our first responders and waste collection workers.”

A complete list of materials that may be brought to this collection event can be found at www.erie.gov/recycling. That website also has a sign-up list to receive monthly Erie County Environmental Updates via e-mail, which provide information on HHW events and other environmental programs. Residents can also learn more by calling the Erie County Household Hazardous Waste Information Line at (716) 858-6800 or emailing recycle@erie.gov

Erie County residents also have the year-round option to dispose of up to 50 pounds of eligible household hazardous waste at a private facility in Tonawanda at no cost through the County’s HHW Voucher Drop-off Program. Preregistration for that service is also required and can be done either by visiting www.erie.gov/recycling or by calling (716) 998-8073.

