ERIE COUNTY ASSISTING YOUTH SPORTS LEAGUES, CHURCH & COMMUNITY GROUPS, LIBRARIES WITH DISTRIBUTION OF LIFESAVING AEDs

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz was joined today by Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger and Town officials, and representatives of the Town’s Youth, Parks, and Recreation Department to present the town with fifteen Automated External Defibrillators (“AEDs”) for use in the Town’s facilities. The distribution is part of a larger county effort, announced by County Executive Poloncarz in his 2023 State of the County address, that will see 118 of the lifesaving devices donated to youth sports leagues, church and community groups, and all Buffalo and Erie County Public libraries.

“As we saw in the Damar Hamlin incident, seconds count when a life-threatening injury or incident occurs. Having an AED unit available in those seconds could make all the difference,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “These AEDs are a relatively small investment that can potentially reap very big benefits by saving lives. A serious injury or cardiac event can occur at any time, and through this distribution effort we are working to help residents be better-protected and better-prepared.”

The County Executive’s office has been contacting town recreation departments and youth leagues across county to compile a distribution list, with 60 units already allotted to various youth facilities and leagues. Each of the 37 branches of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library has received a unit, ten AEDs were donated to churches on Buffalo’s East Side, and five were distributed to the Buffalo Black Nurses Association. Another two were donated to the Kevin Guest House, while the Elma Rod and Gun Club, Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, and Gloria J. Parks Community Center will each receive one.

City and town recreation directors and youth league commissioners interested in more information on the AEDs should email ECEMSSUPPLIES@erie.gov .

"We are proud to be part of an effort to make the lifesaving technology of AED units available for programs that serve children, adolescents and so many others," said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. "These machines and related trainings, like basic first aid and hands only CPR, are a crucial part of our community's ability to respond to medical emergencies and to be the help until help arrives."

An AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It's a sophisticated yet easy-to-use medical device that can analyze the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

Erie County invested $220,000 in mid-year budget balancing funding to purchase 118 LifePak CR2 AEDs and augment existing county AED units. The LifePak CR2 will not only provide that electrical charge but it will also allow and walk the user through chest compressions while analyzing the electrocardiogram rhythm, reducing pauses between CPR and defibrillation. The AEDs can be used both on adults and children.

