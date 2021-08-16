ERIE COUNTY BICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION CONTINUES WITH AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE IN WNY

The EC200 committee has announced that the third event in the EC200 Heritage Commemoration Series will take place on Wednesday, August 25 at the historic Roycroft Campus in East Aurora with an evening celebrating African American Heritage in WNY, a free event featuring a musical performance by the George Scott Big Band along with speakers discussing African-American heritage in WNY with a focus on the Michigan Street Corridor. The event will take place on the Roycroft Campus’ Great Lawn from 6 - 8 PM at 31 South Grove St. in East Aurora. Gates open at 5:30 PM.

“The third installment of the EC200 Heritage Commemoration Series will provide a great evening of music and education centered on African American heritage in WNY and the Michigan Street corridor’s prominent role in it. This is a wonderful program and one that will be enjoyed by all in attendance,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “I commend the EC200 planning committee for the work they put in to present these summer commemoration series events and I thank the Roycroft Campus for being such gracious and accommodating hosts for the series as well.”

“We are thrilled with the continued success of Erie County’s Bicentennial programs on the Campus this summer,” stated Curt Maranto, Executive Director of the Roycroft Campus. “The Roycroft was founded on the ideals of individuality, inclusivity and community; it is an honor to celebrate our rich and diverse culture in Western New York, while also providing opportunities for new audiences to experience the Roycroft’s history and legacy.”

“On behalf of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission, I would like to thank our County Executive and the organizers of the Erie County 200 for including our founding cultural anchors, the Michigan Street Baptist Church, the Nash House, the Colored Musicians Club and Museum, and the WUFO Black Radio History Collective, in celebrating our great county,” added Terry Alford, Executive Director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission. “The Commission serves as the connector of the past, present and future of those historic neighborhoods within and beyond our Corridor. The Commission, along with the anchors to be featured at the Roycroft Campus on August 25th, endeavors to integrate the cultural significance and historic impact made by African Americans in not just the City of Buffalo, but throughout the Buffalo-Niagara Region. This outstanding event will allow us to share a bit of the history interwoven into the fabric of the Corridor as well as the vision for its future.”

In addition to a musical performance by the George Scott Big Band, the evening will include a brief introduction by Terry Alford, Executive Director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission; remarks from Lillie Wiley-Upshaw & Rachel Henderson, Chair & Board Member of the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition, who will be speaking on the history of the Michigan Street Baptist Church; Sharon Holley, President of the Michigan Street Preservation Corporation, who will speak on the Nash House Museum, and Sheila Brown, Owner of WUFO Radio and founder of the WUFO Black Radio History Collective, will wrap up the presentation.

Flying Bison Brewing Company will be onsite offering beer tastings, and the Roycroft Inn will be open for additional food/beverage.

Attendees should bring their own blankets/chairs and may also bring their own refreshments; please observe a carry-in/carry-out policy for food/trash. This event is presented by the office of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and is hosted by the Roycroft Campus.

Background:

Planning for EC200 began almost two years ago with an organizational effort that included the County Executive’s office along with Executive Director of the Buffalo History Museum Melissa Brown, Erie County Historian Douglas Kohler, and a few dozen local historical, cultural, and community stakeholders.

The group grew to include hundreds of volunteers working on programming, marketing, inclusion and outreach for the year-long bicentennial celebration. Committee work is focused on Education, Programming, Marketing, Media/Social Media, and Diversity and Inclusion.

Included among the organizations joining the Erie County Departments of Environment & Planning and Parks, Recreation and Forestry in presenting EC200 are Visit Buffalo Niagara, the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, Hispanic Heritage, the Buffalo History Museum, Explore and More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, Flying Bison Brewing Company, the Baird Foundation, Shea’s Performing Arts Center, EPIC, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and the WNY Pride Center as well as many local historical sites.

For more information:

On EC200 visit: https://www3.erie.gov/ec200/

On the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission, visit

www.michiganstreetbuffalo.org

On the Roycroft Campus visit: https://www.roycroftcampuscorporation.com/

