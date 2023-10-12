ERIE COUNTY, BUFFALO BILLS TEAM UP FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKFORCE OPPORTUNITY CAREER FAIR

With high demand for construction workers on local projects, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills have joined forces to recruit more local workers with a Construction Workforce Opportunity Career Fair designed to support community members in discovering and exploring potential career paths in the construction field. Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz was joined today by Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson (1st District), Buffalo Bills Vice President for Stadium Relations Penny Semaia, President of the Western New York Area Labor Federation Peter DeJesus, and President of the Buffalo Building Trades Council Paul Brown at KeyBank Center in Buffalo to discuss the outreach effort and underscore the opportunities available in construction.

“Erie County is building, and we need workers in construction trades to fill positions and keep the progress going. The new stadium going up on Abbott Road is a great example of the large-sized projects we can do, but there are other large projects getting ready to commence as well. While Erie County has a tremendous workforce, there are many opportunities to expand that force with individuals seeking to build their own careers and be a part of a winning construction team,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “I thank the Bills for partnering with us on this outreach effort and our friends in the construction and building trades for energizing the recruiting process. There’s work to be done!”

Buffalo Bills Vice President for Stadium Relations Penny Semaia added, “The Bills are committed to this community, and we want to be active in our support. Thank you to our county and community leaders for their partnership. We all want to ensure everyone has an opportunity to grow here in Buffalo and Western New York.”

The Career Fair is open to the public and walk-ins are welcome.

Construction Workforce Opportunity Career Fair:

WHEN: Saturday, October 14 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

WHERE: KeyBank Center Lexus Club, 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza, Buffalo NY 14203

Free parking in KeyBank Center parking ramp, entry on corner of Perry St. and Illinois St. Public transportation access available.

# # #