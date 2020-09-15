ERIE COUNTY BUSINESS TASK FORCE PRESENTS COVID CONSIDERATIONS & CONTACT TRACING FOR SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS

The Erie County Business Task Force, in conjunction with the Erie County Department of Health, is presenting “COVID Considerations & Contact Tracing”, a FREE Zoom webinar intended for small business owners to answer their questions about COVID-19 and the contact tracing process. Webinar presenters include Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and Jennifer Scharf, Esq., of The Coppola Firm to discuss how contact tracing helps to protect small business, what employers can do if an employee tests positive for coronavirus, what to do if employees are exposed to someone with COVID-19, and more. Registration for this FREE webinar is required.

Erie County Business Task Force Presents COVID Considerations & Contact Tracing:

WHEN: Tuesday, September 22 2020

TIME: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM

To register and for more information visit: https://business.amherst.org/events/ and click on the tab for the “Erie County Task Force: COVID Considerations & Contract Tracing for the Small Business” event on Sept. 22nd

About the Erie County Business Task Force:

The Erie County Business Task Force was formed in April 2020 to provide immediate and targeted business assistance to local businesses struggling to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With representatives from a broad swath of local businesses, governmental agencies, and community organizations, the Task Force continually strives to develop a more comprehensive picture of how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted local business operations and what actions might be needed to assist local business owners.

