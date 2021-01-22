ERIE COUNTY COMMISSION ON THE STATUS OF WOMEN ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TIFFANY LEWIS AS NEW BOARD CHAIRPERSON

The Erie County Commission on the Status of Women (“ECCSW”) recently announced Tiffany Lewis as the ECCSW Advisory Board’s new chairperson. Ms. Lewis was nominated by outgoing Board Chair Gamileh Jamil and was unanimously approved by the ECCSW Advisory Board.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Confident Girl Mentoring in Buffalo, Lewis has been a youth advocate in the public and private sector, including the past five years overseeing the administration, programming and strategic planning of her company.

“Tiffany brings years of experience in community-based outreach and mentorship to the Commission Advisory Board,” said Erie County Commissioner of Public Advocacy Dr. Karen King. “She is a dedicated and vibrant leader who will play an instrumental role in helping the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women continue to protect and promote women’s rights in our region. I am very confident Tiffany will be an effective and vocal advocate on behalf of women everywhere in Erie County.”

Lewis will now oversee a volunteer Advisory Board composed of 13 members that meet on a regular basis and focus on numerous priorities that include education and public awareness, health and well-being, and leadership and empowerment.

For more information about the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women, visit https://www.erie.gov/csw/