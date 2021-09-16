ERIE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES UPCOMING HIRING EVENT

The Erie County Department of Social Services (“ECDSS”) has announced a hiring event to be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the Central Public Library in downtown Buffalo. Attendees will learn about the immediate hiring needs of the Department of Social Services including Youth Detention Workers, Child Support Investigators, Energy Crisis Workers, Paralegals and entry-level clerical opportunities. Applications will be accepted for the upcoming Caseworker exam. Presentations will include the Civil Service Hiring Process, Erie County Benefits, and a panel on Erie County Career Development.

Presentations will be offered every 30 minutes throughout the hiring event beginning at 4:00 PM. Representatives from the Erie County Personnel Department will also be on hand at the event to answer questions about qualifications, the application process, and other procedural items. ECDSS staff members will be available to answer questions about opportunities within their particular programs and their experiences building careers within the Department. Representatives will discuss required qualifications for open entry-level positions.

“The Department of Social Services seeks to be an employer of choice within Erie County,” said Erie County Commissioner of Social Services Marie A. Cannon. “I am proud of our workforce, and I encourage all interested members of our Erie County community to attend this event to learn more about joining our team.”

Opportunities are available immediately. Most positions within ECDSS require applicants to sit for a Civil Service examination when offered; however, in some circumstances, employment may begin prior to testing. After the test is given and the civil service list is established, candidates are hired off the list. The list remains active for several years and the Department is unable to hire individuals for these positions who are not on the list.

For more information:

On the Erie County Department of Social Services, visit www.erie.gov/socialservices

On the Central Library, visit https://www.buffalolib.org/locations-hours/central-downtown-buffalo

