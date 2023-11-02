ERIE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES PROCESSING ELECTRONIC BENEFIT TRANSFER (“EBT”) SKIMMING CASES

The Erie County Department of Social Services (“ECDSS”) is addressing more than 700 applications submitted by county residents alerting the Department that their benefits were stolen due to Electronic Benefit Transfer (“EBT”) skimming. This illegal process directly copies card and personal identification number (“PIN”) information from EBT cardholders using a device (skimmers) placed on top of a store's card reading machine. The stolen data is then used to access an individual’s EBT account and spend their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary (TA) cash benefits.

The nationwide EBT skimming operation has impacted clients all over Western New York in the past few weeks. Department of Social Services staff are working to resolve each of these cases and ensure each of these victims are reissued their stolen benefits.

All EBT cardholders should take these steps to protect their benefits:

• Change their PIN immediately, and remember to change it monthly;

• Remember to protect their EBT card and PIN information;

• Monitor their EBT account regularly to watch for unauthorized transactions; and

• If someone believes their benefits have been stolen, please immediately report the card stolen by calling 888‐328‐6399, visiting www.connectEBT.com or through the connectEBT mobile app.

For more information:

Visit Replacement of Stolen SNAP & Temporary Assistance benefits at:

https://www3.erie.gov/socialservices/press/replacement-stolen-snap-temporary-assistance-benefits

or call the Social Services information line at 716-858-8000.

# # #