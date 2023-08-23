ERIE COUNTY TO HOST POLISH AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS

Ambassador Krzysztof Szczerski, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Poland to the United Nations, will speak Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the downtown Central Library Auditorium. Szczerski, who has served as Secretary of State at the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland, Chief of the Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Poland and as Head of the International Policy Bureau in the Chancellery, will discuss "The Barometer of Freedom," the role of Poland and Central Europe in geopolitics.

“I welcome Ambassador Szczerski to Erie County and look forward to hearing his discussion, which is timely given the situation in Ukraine right now. His insights and perspective come from years of high-level governmental service paired with a deep educational background, so his presentation is sure to be engaging and thought-provoking,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “The Ambassador’s visit is a testament to the vigor of the Polish American community here in Erie County and I encourage everyone to get their seat for this presentation as soon as possible.”

In addition to the positions listed above, Szczerski served as Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2007-08, followed by work at the Office of the Committee for European Integration. The Ambassador has also been a member of the Civil Service Council to the Prime Minister and a Deputy to the Polish Sejm. In January 2015 he became the representative of the Polish Parliament at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. He is also an affiliated scholar of the Jagiellonian University and has twice been Deputy Director of the University’s Institute of Political Sciences and International Relation

The free event is presented by Erie County and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library in partnership with the General Pulaski Association, Daemen University, the WNY Chapter of the Kosciuszko Foundation, and the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. There will be a question & answer period following the Ambassador’s discussion and he will be available for media interviews.

Attendees must RSVP at https://Ambassador.eventbrite.com for security and seating accommodations.

