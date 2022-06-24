ERIE COUNTY HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE AND LATEX PAINT COLLECTION EVENT IN THE TOWN OF BRANT NOW ACCEPTING REGISTRATIONS FOR EVENT SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE JULY 9

The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning (“ECDEP”) is inviting residents to register for the Summer Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Latex Paint Collection Event scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 9 in the Town of Brant.

By making an appointment we reserve a time for each registrant to ensure that their wait is not excessive. It’s easy: make a reservation; gather HHW and latex paint; arrive at the reserved time. Attendees then drive thru the collection area where the waste and paint are removed from the back of the vehicle.

Residents can reserve a drop-off time at www.erie.gov/recycling or by calling the HHW Information Line at (716) 858-6800. Appointments are limited and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. The specific location for the event will be provided during the scheduling process. There is no cost to residents for this service.

“We are very pleased to expand our services by offering residents the opportunity to bring latex paint for recycling, as well as household hazardous waste for disposal,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. Usable excess paint can now have a second act where it is recycled and reformulated into new paint products. We thank the Town of Brant for their assistance in hosting the Summer HHW and Latex Paint Collection Event.”

In addition to the July 9 event, Erie County residents also have the year-round option of using the County’s HHW Voucher Drop-off Program, which enables residents to bring up to 50 pounds of eligible hazardous waste to a private facility in Tonawanda at no cost. Preregistration for that service is required and can be done either by visiting www.erie.gov/HHWvoucher or by calling (716) 998-8073 and mentioning the Erie County voucher program.

ECDEP will also be holding another HHW Collection on Saturday October 8 in the City of Buffalo. Registration will open approximately 30 days prior to the event.

Erie County residents can join a mailing list to stay up to date on HHW events and other environment programs in Erie County by calling the Erie County Household Hazardous Waste 24-Hour Information Line at (716) 858-6800, sending an email to recycling@erie.gov or by visiting www.erie.gov/recycling .

Support for the HHW collection program is provided by the Erie County Highway Department, the Northeast Southtowns and Northwest Solid Waste Management Boards, the Town of Brant, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.