ERIE COUNTY HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENTS ANNOUNCED

The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning (“ECDEP”) has announced a Spring Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) No-Cost Collection Event to be held on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 for Erie County residents.

The appointment-only, drive-thru event will be held in the Southtowns. Registration opens on March 30th and residents can reserve a drop-off time at www.erie.gov/recycling or by calling the HHW Information Line at (716) 858-6800. Appointments are limited and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. The specific location for the event will be provided during the scheduling process.

“The County’s HHW program provides safe disposal for products homeowners often accumulate in their basements and garages that cannot be thrown out with their regular garbage,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “I thank the Department of Environment and Planning and our municipal partners for providing county residents with reliable and effective options to get rid of these items.”

ECDEP is planning a Summer HHW Collection Event on Saturday, July 9 in the Town of Brant and a Fall HHW Collection Event on Saturday October 8 in the City of Buffalo. Registration for these events will open approximately 30 days prior to the events.

In addition, Erie County residents also have the year-round option of using the County’s HHW Voucher Drop-off Program, which enables residents to bring up to 50 pounds of eligible hazardous waste to a private facility in Tonawanda at no cost. Preregistration for that service is required and can be done either by visiting www.erie.gov/recycling or by calling (716) 998-8073 and mentioning the Erie County voucher program.

Join the ECDEP mailing list to stay up to date on HHW events and other environment programs in Erie County. Learn more by calling the Erie County Household Hazardous Waste 24-Hour Information Line at (716) 858-6800, emailing recycling@erie.gov or by visiting www.erie.gov/recycling .

Support for the HHW collection program is provided by the Erie County Highways Department, the Northeast Southtowns and Northwest Solid Waste Management Boards, SUNY Erie, the City of Buffalo, and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation.

# # #