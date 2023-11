Membership of the Teamsters Local Union No. 264 Sworn Unit, Teamsters Local Union No. 264 Captain and Lieutenant Units, CSEA Local 1000 Correctional Unit enters into agreement

Erie County to work with the NYS and Local Retirement System (“NYSLRS”) to execute the agreement; affected units agree to implement a swipe system for employees, eliminate double pay for overtime, decrease allocation of sick days

Proposal Heads to Erie County Legislature for Approval