ERIE COUNTY LAUNCHES AGRICULTURAL AND FARMLAND PROTECTION PLAN

Erie County is preparing an update to its Agricultural and Farmland Protection Plan to identify ways to preserve high quality farmland and support the continued viability of agriculture. Anyone with an interest in farms, farmland, and food production in Erie County is invited to participate in one of five focus groups to learn about the Plan update and to share ideas about how to support agriculture and protect farmland in Erie County.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Erie County farmers and agribusinesses are facing unprecedented challenges today that they did not face 10 years ago. Extreme weather events, inconsistent precipitation patterns, a proliferation of invasive species, and the development of renewable solar energy production facilities on farmland are all impacting our agricultural community. Agriculture is a key sector of our economy and updating our Farmland Protection Plan to meet today’s challenges is required.”

In-person focus groups will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on:

• Tuesday April 2 at the Clarence Town Hall, One Town Place, Clarence, 14031

• Tuesday April 9 at the North Collins Senior Center,11065 Gowanda State Road, 14111

• Tuesday April 16 at the Holland Town Hall, 47 Pearl Street, 14080

• Thursday April 18 at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Avenue, Buffalo, 14215

A virtual forum will be held on Zoom on April 12 from 12:00 – 1:00 PM. Click here for the link to the Zoom meeting. Registration is required for this virtual forum.

“Erie County’s Agricultural and Farmland Protection Plan will help sustain agricultural production in Erie County, prioritize high quality farmland for protection, encourage the next generation of farm owners, and ensure a viable agricultural economy in Erie County,” said Daniel Castle, Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Environment & Planning.

The existing Agricultural and Farmland Protection Plan was completed in 2012. The updated Plan will address changes in the physical, social, and economic landscape over the past 10+ years and will recommend policies and projects to ensure that agricultural land, and the farm operations that it supports, thrive over the next several decades.

The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning is leading the planning process, with support from the Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board and a consulting team from Labella Associates. The Plan will be developed over the next eight months. Additional public meetings will be held later in 2024 to review and discuss the draft Plan recommendations.

For more information:

On the Plan’s progress, findings, and events visit:

https://www3.erie.gov/agriculture/agricultural-and-farmland-protection-plan-update

