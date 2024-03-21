ERIE COUNTY OFFICE OF AGRICULTURE ANNOUNCES 2023 ERIE GROWN PASSPORT WINNERS

Erie Grown links Consumers with the Local Agricultural Community

The Erie County Office of Agriculture today announced the winners of the 2023 Erie Grown Passport contest. Tricia Miller of Hamburg took first place by visiting 19 growers, receiving a gift certificate for Draudt's Farm Market & Greenhouses in Hamburg for her participation. Second prize was a gift basket donated by Taste NY at the WNY Welcome Center, while the third-place finisher won a half-gallon of maple syrup donated by the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry.

The most visited locations were Agle’s Farm Market in Eden, Badding Bros. Farm Market in Amherst, and the Elmwood Village, East Aurora, and Hamburg Farmers Markets.

Created in partnership with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County and the Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District with support from the Erie County Farm Bureau, the Erie Grown Passport promotes the purchase of local farm products listed on the Erie Grown website by offering participants a chance to win prizes. Participants enjoy local products, visit local growers, and stimulate the local economy through the Passport.

“The Erie Grown Passport has been a great way for county residents to explore and learn more about the wide variety of growers and agricultural producers right here in Erie County and support these businesses at the same time. By connecting local consumers with growers we are ‘growing’ our local economy,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “My congratulations and thanks go to the Passport participants for supporting our local growers, and I encourage everyone to do the same. Erie County has a lot to offer and the Passport will show you where to find it!”

Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension Diane Held said, “Congratulations to Erie Grown Passport on five years of promoting our local farm and agritourism businesses! CCE Erie and Taste NY at the Western New York Welcome Center are happy to be part of this successful, collaborative effort that boosts visits to the abundance and variety of farms in our County.”

Erie County Farm Bureau President Thomas Thompson said, “Erie County farmers are responsible for providing a lot of farm fresh products to consumers in Erie County and beyond. We’re pleased that the Erie Grown program highlights our farmers for these efforts and encourages County residents to find local producers from which to buy their food and other farm grown products. We encourage all residents of Erie County to utilize the Erie Grown Passport program.”

Erie County residents now have another opportunity to participate in the Erie Grown Passport, as the 2024 season began on March 16, 2024, just in time for the New York State Maple Producers Association annual Maple Weekend and the Erie County Parks Department’s Maple Fest.

To participate in the Erie Grown Passport program, visit:

https://www3.erie.gov/eriegrown/erie-grown-passport

