ERIE COUNTY PARKS DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES UPCOMING FALL FEST 2023 AT COMO LAKE PARK

The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry has announced the return of Fall Fest to Como Lake Park on Saturday, September 30 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Centered at the Casino in the Park, the free event will be held rain or shine and will include:

Over 70 vendors, including local artisans, non-profit organizations and public services

7 food trucks including Cheesy Chick, The Blend, Fat Bob's BBW, Polish Villa, Outlaw Popcorn, Charlie's Waffles, Brisket Love BBQ, Buffalo Brothers Burgers, and Ronny's Pizza

Live music by Davey & the Goliaths (1:30 - 3:30pm)

Wood branding and sawmill demos with Erie County Forestry

Touch-a-Truck with the Department of Public Works

Arts and Crafts with the Lancaster Youth Bureau

Free pumpkins

Free haywagon rides

Environmental education and syrup sales with Parks and Rangers

“Fall Fest is one of our most popular festivals of the year and is always well-attended, so we are encouraging participants to plan ahead and enjoy the day,” said Commissioner of Parks, Recreation & Forestry Troy P. Schinzel. “We will have plenty of easily accessible off-site parking, lots of vendors and fun for everyone so we are looking forward to another great event.”

Fall Fest attendees should enter the Park at the Bowen Road entrance ONLY - all other entrances will be closed and traffic will be one-way through the park. There will be limited parking on-site. Disability-accessible parking also available on-site (nearby). Other accessibility needs please call 716-858-6215.

Park for free at the nearby William Street School and take the free shuttle - 3 buses will be running back and forth all day.

The FREE NFTA Parks Adventure Bus will be running to and from downtown and the event all day - visit https://metro.nfta.com/programs/parks-adventure-bus for schedule.

The Parks Department also announced the end of a successful 2023 Pints in the Park season, with events including live music, vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly lawn games held throughout the summer at Chestnut Ridge, Sprague Brook, Ellicott Creek, Wendt Beach, and Como Lake Park as well as Maple Fest at the Bureau of Forestry. Two local breweries, 42 North and Resurgence Brewing Company, partnered in the popular summertime series. Each brewery donated a portion of their proceeds to the Parks Donation Trust Account to support Parks special events and public programming, approximately $1,000 in total.

“Pints in the Park was bigger and better than ever in 2023, with more events and more people attending than in years past. Special events like this are great ways to get more people to enjoy the outdoors in our county parks and we anticipate another god year next year,” Schinzel said.

For more information:

On the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry visit https://www3.erie.gov/parks/

