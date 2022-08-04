ERIE COUNTY PARKS DEPARTMENT WARNS FALL FEST VENDORS TO BEWARE OF SCAMS

The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is advising vendors hoping to participate in the upcoming 2022 Fall Fest to once again beware of scammers posing as event organizers in order to steal their information. Departmental personnel have noticed recent social media posts from individuals falsely purporting to be associated with Fall Fest and offering to register vendors. The ONLY way to register to be a vendor at Fall Fest is to fill out a form at the Parks’ Department’s website and mail it in with a check or money order to the Erie County Parks Department.

“It is unfortunate that people would try to scam individuals and organizations seeking to be a part of this annual family fun event, but that’s what we are seeing and that’s why we are warning potential vendors about it. The only way to register to be a vendor at Fall Fest is through the Parks Department,” said Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel. “Anyone else offering to register vendors is a scammer and should be avoided and reported. We are taking this very seriously and are working with the county Office of Consumer Protection to address the issue and ensure that potential Fall Fest vendors connect with our Department and not with someone trying to scam them.”

The only way to register to be a vendor at Fall Fest 2022 is by filling out the registration form at

https://www3.erie.gov/parks/events and mailing it in with payment to the Erie County Parks Department.

Fall Fest 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, October 15 at Como Lake Park from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

For more information:

On the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry visit https://www3.erie.gov/parks/

