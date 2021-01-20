ERIE COUNTY PARTICIPATING IN NATIONAL MOMENT OF UNITY

Erie County will participate in a national moment of unity and remembrance today to remember and honor the nearly 400,000 lives, including nearly 1,400 Erie County residents, lost to COVID-19 in cities and towns across the country. At 5:30 PM Old Erie County Hall at 92 Franklin will be lit in amber lights while the Edward A. Rath county office building at 95 Franklin will also be fully lit as part of the memorial, hosted by the Presidential Inaugural Committee (“PIC”). A concurrent Washington, D.C. ceremony will feature lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool; it will be the first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost. As of January 14, 1,395 Erie County residents have sadly died from COVID-19.

“Erie County will pause and join in a moment of nationwide remembrance this evening, holding in our hearts the memories of the 1,395 county residents and all Americans who have fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “As we grieve this needless loss of life and pray for a better tomorrow we must remember that we are in this together, and by working together we can protect our community and safeguard public health.”

“The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris represents the beginning of a new national journey. However, in the midst of a pandemic – when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors – it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in this nation’s history, and renew our commitment to coming together to unite our country, end the pandemic, and rebuild our nation,” said PIC Communications Director Pili Tobar.

The PIC is inviting cities, towns, and homes across the country to join Washington, D.C. in illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 PM as a part of this national moment of unity and remembrance.

