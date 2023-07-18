ERIE COUNTY, PARTNERS OFFERING RAIN BARRELS AND COMPOST BINS

Erie County, in partnership with the Western NY Stormwater Coalition, is once again offering rain barrels and compost bins to encourage households to reduce their environmental footprint through water conservation and reducing fertilizer use.

New this year are several subsidies for residents in targeted municipalities. Households in Town of Tonawanda, City of Tonawanda, North Tonawanda, Kenmore, Grand Island or Riverside, are eligible for 50% off the price of rain barrels and compost bins. The subsidy is funded by a grant provided by the Tonawanda Community Environmental Benefits Program.

Households in Cheektowaga, Grand Island, City of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Sloan, Niagara Falls and Village of Lewiston are eligible for 75% off the price of rain barrels only. This subsidy is funded by a grant provided by the Environmental Protection Fund as administered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Even if you live in a municipality not targeted for a subsidy, rain barrels, compost bins and composting accessories are 50%-60% off the 2022 pricing.

Rain barrels reduce stormwater runoff, which is rainfall that does not soak into the ground and can transport many pollutants to our local waterways. By using harvested rainwater for watering lawns, gardens and potted plants, rain barrels conserve water. As a bonus, the natural nutrients in rainwater make it far better for plants than tap water, which has chlorine and fluoride in it. With a rain barrel, gardeners can also minimize or eliminate their use of chemical fertilizers.

Home composting is a simple way to restore nutrients to soil. The addition of compost enriches soil, stimulates plant growth, and reduces the need for chemical fertilizers. Composting yard trimmings and food scraps has the added benefit of keeping those wastes out of our local landfills.

For details on the sale and subsidies visit: www.erie.compostersale.com

