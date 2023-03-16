ERIE COUNTY POLICE AGENCIES TO CONDUCT IMPAIRED DRIVING ENFORCEMENT OVER ST. PATRICK’S DAY WEEKEND

Members of local, county, and state law enforcement have announced plans for increased enforcement and extra patrols as part of the state and national DWI Enforcement Campaign March 16 – March 19, 2023. Dedicated DWI patrols and a series of sobriety checkpoints await impaired drivers throughout the county this weekend.

So far this year nearly 300 drivers have been arrested for Impaired Driving in Erie County. Those convicted of DWI can expect to pay an average of $10,000 in fines and other costs and are prohibited from entering Canada for 10 years. Motorists are encouraged to use any of the many safe, convenient and low-cost alternatives to driving after drinking.

Download New York’s ‘Have A Plan’ App at http://stopdwi.org/mobileapp to find local options to avoid driving after drinking and to learn more about DWI consequences.

THIS CAMPAIGN IS A COOPERATIVE EFFORT OF THE ERIE COUNTY CHIEFS OF POLICE ASSOCIATION, THE NEW YORK STATE POLICE, THE ERIE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, AND THE CENTRAL POLICE SERVICES DEPARTMENT OF ERIE COUNTY EXECUTIVE MARK POLONCARZ.

# # #