ERIE COUNTY REAL PROPERTY TAX SERVICES NOT ACCEPTING TAX PAYMENTS TODAY

Modified: February 1, 2021 12:01pm

2/1/21

The Erie County Department of Real Property Tax Services (“RPTS”) is halting collection of county tax payments for today, Monday February 1, 2021 after a problem with one of the department’s servers was discovered, affecting the department’s online payment function. RPTS is working with the county Division of Information and Support Services to have the online payment option return to functioning as soon as possible.

 

 Director of Erie County Real Property Tax Services Scott A. Bylewski, Esq. said, “We apologize for this unforeseen inconvenience during the busy tax season.  We do want to assure residents that this is a server error, not a hack, and we are working diligently to come back online hopefully later today but no later than tomorrow.”

 

 

 

On the Department of Real Property Tax Services, visit  https://www2.erie.gov/ecrpts/ 

 

 

 

