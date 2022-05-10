ERIE COUNTY SENDING MEDICAL SUPPLIES, PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT AS PART OF UKRAINIAN RELIEF EFFORT

Modified: May 9, 2022 1:12pm
Erie County is participating in an international relief effort benefitting the people of Ukraine by joining in an effort coordinated by the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Cheektowaga, which is accepting donations to benefit the victims of the Russian invasion. The Church is accepting money, medical supplies, new clothing, grocery store gift cards and baby supplies and is then sending those supplies to the Ukraine to support humanitarian efforts there.
Erie County donations over the next three weeks will include:
- Week 1: needles & syringes, total of 38,330;
- Week 2: first aid/medical supplies including 200 rolls of gauze, 4 cases of abdominal pads, intravenous kits, neck splints, suture removal kits, 3 cases of respiratory tubes and masks, nearly a quarter million medical gloves, over 10,000 oral thermometers, over 50,000 alcohol prep pads, and 800 Level 4 XL medical suits, and;
- Week 3: Personal Protective Equipment including 96,000 procedure masks, 7,200 isolation gowns, 8,000 Makrite N95 masks, 2,400 adult clear face shields, and 5,000 face shields.
Donations are accepted between 4:30pm and 7:30pm at the Church, located at 200 Como Park Blvd. in the Town of Cheektowaga.
