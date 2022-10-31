ERIE COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES HELPS SENIORS WITH HIGH HEATING COSTS

The Erie County Department of Senior Services is reaching out to seniors all across Erie County with words of warming and comfort ahead of winter weather and higher-than-expected heating bills in the upcoming cold months, advising seniors on ways that they can defray those costs. More than just assistance with home heating bills is available for qualified homeowners, who can also take advantage of an available duct cleaning and maintenance benefit.

“Now is the time for seniors to get ready for the coming cold months, and as many are on fixed incomes this is a great way to ensure that their homes are nice and snug this winter and their heating equipment is checked, cleaned and working appropriately,” said Commissioner of Senior Services Angela Marinucci. “Seniors may not realize that they are qualified to receive assistance, or that our Senior Services department can help them access it, so we are encouraging them to check it out and take advantage of energy savings this winter.”

Annual income guidelines to participate in the program are higher than people realize and help is more available. For instance, seniors are eligible for a household of 1 with an annual income of $34,224 or less, and a household of 2 with an annual income of $44,760 or less also qualifies. In order to qualify, members of the household must be citizens of the United States or qualified aliens with gross monthly income at or below the amount per household size listed in the table below:

2022-2023 HEAP Benefit Gross Monthly Income Guidelines Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,852 2 $3,730 3 $4,608 4 $5,485 5 $6,363 6 $7,241 7 $7,405 8 $7,570 9 $7,734 10 $7,899 11 $8,064 12 $8,228 13 $8,778

The Clean & Tune benefit is a benefit available to assist homeowners in cleaning and tuning their primary heating equipment. This is a general service to assist with the household’s primary heating unit. with a goal of to ensuring that your home is being heated safely and as efficiently as possible. To claim this benefit homeowners must have resided in the dwelling for the past twelve months and not had a clean and tune service within the past twelve months.

For more information:

On the Erie County Department of Senior Services, visit https://www3.erie.gov/seniorservices/

