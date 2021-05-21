ERIE COUNTY SOIL AND WATER 2021 FISH STOCKING PROGRAM OPENS

The Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual summer fish stocking program has begun. Landowners looking to restock their warm/cool water ponds can place orders for largemouth bass and/or fathead minnows now through Monday, July 12th with the pick-up scheduled for Saturday, July 24th at 10am at the District office in East Aurora.

For order forms, fish management information, and fish stocking license applications visit the District website at www.ecswcd.org or contact the Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District at 50 Commerce Way, East Aurora, NY 14052 (716) 652-8480 x5.

# # #