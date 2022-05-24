Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz » ERIE COUNTY SOIL AND WATER 2022 FISH STOCKING PROGRAM OPENS

Modified: May 24, 2022

5/24/22

The Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual summer fish stocking program has begun. Landowners looking to restock their warm/cool water ponds can place orders for largemouth bass and/or fathead minnows now through Monday, July 11th with the pick-up scheduled for Saturday, July 23rd at 10am at the District office in East Aurora.

 

For order forms, fish management information, and fish stocking license applications visit the District website at www.ecswcd.org  or contact the Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District at 50 Commerce Way, East Aurora, NY 14052 (716) 652-8480.

