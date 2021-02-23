ERIE COUNTY SOIL & WATER DISTRICT ANNOUNCES ERIE COUNTY ENVIROTHON 2021

The Erie County Soil & Water Conservation District is encouraging high school students to enroll in Erie County Envirothon 2021, an environmental-themed event where students represent their high school team in academic competition while learning about five environmental science topics: Aquatics, Forestry, Soils, Wildlife and Current Events. In addition to learning about these topics the Envirothon energizes students to investigate environmental challenges, develop actions that address the issues and evaluate their impact. The task at hand for student teams in 2021 is to develop a plan for Water Resource Management: Local Control and Local Solutions.

The fast-paced event features a virtual Workshop Day on March 25th as local professionals educate students about the above environmental science topics. During the week of March 29th – April 2nd, students will call the district to schedule a GoToMeeting to give their oral presentation on the 2021 task at hand, developing a plan for Water Resource Management. Teams will then re-convene to participate in a virtual Competition Day on April 29th where they compete for the highest score in each of the Envirothon testing categories. The winning team from Erie County will advance to the state Envirothon in May with a chance to advance to the national competition.

Scholarships and prizes are awarded at all levels of competition.

For more information:

Contact Joe Bodnarchuk or Melanie Saunders at the ECSWD at (716) 652-8480 x5

Or visit www.ecswcd.org or www.nysenvirothon.net

