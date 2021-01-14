ERIE COUNTY TO UPDATE HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN

Erie County is updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan (“HMP”). The HMP documents Erie County’s vulnerability to natural and manmade hazards along with the county’s, cities’, towns’, and villages’ strategies to reduce that vulnerability.

There will be a pair of public webinars to discuss hazards and the HMP on:

· Monday January 25, 2021 from 6:00 - 7:30 PM and

· Thursday January 28, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30 PM

All interested residents, businesses, and other stakeholders are invited to attend.

Please visit https://www.eriecountynyhmp.com/calendar/ for the meeting links.

Contact Melissa Calhoun, Public Safety Officer - Special Assistant, Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, at (716) 858-6578 for more information.

# # #