ERIE GROWN PASSPORT CONTEST BRINGS IN A BUMPER CROP OF PARTICIPANTS IN 2022

The Erie County Office of Agriculture today announced the winners of the Erie Grown Passport contest, which promotes the purchase of local farm products listed on the Erie Grown website by offering participants a chance to win prizes.

First-place winner Lisa Hansen of Lancaster received a gift certificate from the Blueberry Treehouse Farm in Aurora for her participation. Second-place winner Matthew Owcarz of Hamburg won a gift basket donated by Taste NY at the WNY Welcome Center, while Hollie Monroe of Depew took third place and won a half-gallon of maple syrup, donated by the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry.

The Erie Grown Passport program was created in partnership with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County and the Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District with support from the Erie County Farm Bureau. Erie Grown is an Erie County agricultural initiative to promote locally grown and in-season produce as well as maple syrup, honey, and agritourism activities.

“The Erie Grown passport contest showcases the best of Erie County’s agricultural products and gives residents a chance to meet growers and producers while enjoying wholesome, local farm-produced goods,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Agriculture is an important sector of our economy and everyone wants produce from local farms, so raising awareness and increasing visitation to these producers is good for all. Thanks to all who took part and we are looking forward to an even more robust 2023!”

Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension Diane Held said, “As we have navigated through the challenges of the past few years, the Erie Grown Passport effort has helped encourage visits to our many great agricultural and agritourism businesses, including the Taste NY Market at the Western New York Welcome Center. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Erie County Office of Agriculture, the Erie County Soil & Water Conservation District, and the Erie County Farm Bureau on this initiative and look forward to seeing public participation continue to increase.”

138 people participated in the passport contest in 2022 and the winners visited 17 farms in total, including 5 Loaves Farm, Buffalo; Agle's Farm Market, Eden; Awald's Berry Farm, Brant; Badding Bros. Farm Market, Amherst; Bippert's Farm Market, Elma; Blueberry Treehouse Farm, Aurora; Broadway Market, Buffalo; Erie County Parks, Recreation and Forestry (bought maple syrup); Farmthisway, Brant; Hamburg Farmers Market, Hamburg; J and J Farms, Lancaster; Kate's Country Cousins, Lancaster; Kwilos Farm, Evans; Kwilos Farm Stand, Evans; Mayer Bros. Cider Mill, West Seneca; Root Down Farm, Clarence; and Urbanowicz Acres, Evans.

Erie County residents will have another opportunity to participate in the Erie Grown Passport beginning on March 18, 2023, just in time for the New York State Maple Producers Association annual Maple Weekend and the Erie County Parks Department’s Maple Fest. To participate, visit erie.gov/eriegrownpassport .

The Erie County Office of Agriculture was created to address the loss of farmland, improve the viability of farming, and assist rural municipalities with planning for agriculture. The Office works closely with the agricultural community to preserve agricultural lands and strengthen our agricultural economy through a number of programs including Erie Grown, the Agriculture and Farmland Protection Plan, and the Agricultural District Program, among others.

